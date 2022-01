China’s People’s Liberation Army has abducted a 17-year-old boy from Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, member of parliament from the state Tapir Gao said on Wednesday. Gao said the boy, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted from Lungta Jor area on Tuesday. Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities, Gao told PTI.