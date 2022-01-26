Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in India on Monday

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be on a visit to India on Monday, his first to the country since taking over last year. The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Delhi late on Sunday and will hold talks with his counterpart India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday. The minister then leaves for Sri Lanka on Tuesday. While he took over as the new Iran FM last year, he had held number of conversations with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar number of times. Both the ministers spoke on 8th of this month on number of issues, including Afghanistan. The Iranian side offered to transfer India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan including wheat, medicine to the country.