WB: Journey of Arpita Mukherjee who stashed Rs 22cr

From a model-actor and nail artist living in a humble house at Belgharia's Dewanpara to an actor and film producer owning multiple flats in posh high-rises in south Kolkata, Arpita Mukherjee has come a long way over the past few years. In 2019, she replaced actor Rituparna Sengupta as the poster girl for Naktala Udayan Sangha, patronized by Partha Chatterjee. But nothing could account for the Rs 21.2 crore in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 79 lakh and Rs 54-lakh forex, along with 22 mobiles, seized from her Tollgyunge flat.