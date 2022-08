The Modi government has been celebrating the 75th year of independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ since August 15 last year. The grand celebrations will culminate on Independence Day this year. The central government launched a programme called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and exhorted the 20 crore households in the country to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to August 15.