New TWIST in Nitish Kumar vs BJP `EPISODE`, Bihar CM calls Congress President Sonia Gandhi and ASKED FOR...

New twist in BJP vs Nitish Kumar cold war. Speculation of change again in Patna! On the one hand, on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party JDU announced that there will be no representation from their party in the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet. Within a few hours, Nitish Kumar called Congress president Sonia Gandhi with a bigger surprise. He also asked for time to meet her. According to political sources, political reshuffle has started again in Bihar. Nitish has called a meeting with all the MLAs of the party tomorrow. Similarly, Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress, the main opposition parties in the state, have separately called their MLAs for the meeting. Nitish's phone call to Sonia Gandhi and the three-party meeting that followed fueled speculation of a shift in state politics.