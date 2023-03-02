Maharashtra issue falls within realm of politics, judiciary cannot be asked to adjudicate: Shinde faction tells SC

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's faction on Thursday told the Supreme Court that pleas related to the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis fell within the realm of politics and judiciary cannot be asked to adjudicate the issue. Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Maharashtra chief minister Shinde and MLAs of his faction, told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that court should not embark on "assumptions".