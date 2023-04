Even as the shrine town and the yatra’s trek route was covered in a blanket of snow due to intermittent snowfall over the past three days, the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, Chandigarh, on Monday issued a fresh yellow warning of avalanche for Chamoli (the district where Badrinath is located), Rudraprayag (district housing Kedarnath) and Uttarkashi (where the Yamunotri & Gangotri shrines are situated).