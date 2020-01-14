Global  

The new 'Black Widow' trailer has more Russian accents and more Florence Pugh

Mashable Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Marvel is celebrating Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's Oscar nominations with a new trailer, which kind of has a Fast & Furious vibe in that someone in it says the word "family" about a bunch of people who are clearly not related and also some things explode.

It also gives us a good look at David...
News video: BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. 01:37

 BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look Release Date: May 1st, 2020 Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

