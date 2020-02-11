Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () An anticipated $26.5 billion merger between telecommunications powerhouse T-Mobile and the failing Sprint has triggered markets into overdrive, with Sprint’s stock price surging 75% as markets opened Tuesday. Both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that a federal judge was to rule in favor of the merger today, which would see T-Mobile‘s subscriber count swell to more than 140 million to become the second largest mobile carrier in the US. This has now been confirmed by a CNN report published this morning. Despite federal regulators having already approved the deal, formally announced on Twitter in April 2018,…
