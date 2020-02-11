Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

An anticipated $26.5 billion merger between telecommunications powerhouse T-Mobile and the failing Sprint has triggered markets into overdrive, with Sprint’s stock price surging 75% as markets opened Tuesday. Both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that a federal judge was to rule in favor of the merger today, which would see T-Mobile‘s subscriber count swell to more than 140 million to become the second largest mobile carrier in the US. This has now been confirmed by a CNN report published this morning. Despite federal regulators having already approved the deal, formally announced on Twitter in April 2018,…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Sprint,T-Mobile An anticipated $26.5 billion merger between telecommunications powerhouse T-Mobile and the failing Sprint has triggered markets into overdrive, with Sprint’s stock price surging 75% as markets opened Tuesday. Both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that a federal judge was to rule in favor of the merger today, which would see T-Mobile‘s subscriber count swell to more than 140 million to become the second largest mobile carrier in the US. This has now been confirmed by a CNN report published this morning. Despite federal regulators having already approved the deal, formally announced on Twitter in April 2018,…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Sprint,T-Mobile 👓 View full article

