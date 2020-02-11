Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger

Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger

The Next Web Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile mergerAn anticipated $26.5 billion merger between telecommunications powerhouse T-Mobile and the failing Sprint has triggered markets into overdrive, with Sprint’s stock price surging 75% as markets opened Tuesday. Both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that a federal judge was to rule in favor of the merger today, which would see T-Mobile‘s subscriber count swell to more than 140 million to become the second largest mobile carrier in the US. This has now been confirmed by a CNN report published this morning. Despite federal regulators having already approved the deal, formally announced on Twitter in April 2018,…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Sprint,T-Mobile
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger

Sprint's Stock Up 75%, Judge Approves T-Mobile Merger 00:36

 New York (CNN Business) The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is reportedly one step closer thanks to a powerful nod of approval. A federal judge will rule in favor of the marriage allowing the two telecom giants to combine, the Wall Street Journal reported. News of the potential green...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint [Video]Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

A federal judge ruled in favor of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint after two years since the deal was first announced. Some oppose the merger, saying it is anti-competitive and would result in..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval [Video]T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

T-Mobile edged closer to a takeover of Sprint after a federal judge on Tuesday approved the deal, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sprint/T-Mobile merger clears last major hurdle

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a merger of Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. Judge Victor Marrero rejected arguments brought by 14 attorneys general...
bizjournals Also reported by •9to5MacNewsyThe VergeAppleInsider

Federal Judge Approves T-Mobile - Sprint Merger

A U.S. District judge ruled in favor of Sprint corp.'s (S) $26 billion merger deal with T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), dismissing a lawsuit brought by a group of State...
RTTNews Also reported by •WebProNewsbizjournalsNewsmaxNewsyengadgetAppleInsiderThe Verge

Tweets about this

digitallifest10

Digitallifestyleserve Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger - https://t.co/ThNuAikbqO https://t.co/t7CIytOpsB 7 minutes ago

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger https://t.co/gMa8uLefqF https://t.co/Yj4bH8FIXV 2 hours ago

Marketing_NewsL

MarketingNewslocker Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger #Online #Marketing https://t.co/QCUaoMOVYh https://t.co/snyZ9wNp79 2 hours ago

n_livi

LiviN RT @HardFork: Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger https://t.co/TZOscuiHQv 2 hours ago

davebrowne_nyc

David Browne RT @thenextweb: Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger (by @dcanellis) https://t.co/wYOZKEe1MU 2 hours ago

SkyTex11

SkyTex. Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger https://t.co/l84crMy8W9 2 hours ago

sfbaycalifornia

San Francisco Bay Judge approves $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint - CNBC: * Judge approves $26 billion merger of T-Mobile an… https://t.co/kYk1sEVTPS 2 hours ago

the_crypto_feed

the crypto feed hard fork – the next web: sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion t-mobile merger https://t.co/2yXLFdMwZh 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.