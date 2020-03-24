Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Justin Trudeau starts Twitter chain letter to get Canadians to stay home

Justin Trudeau starts Twitter chain letter to get Canadians to stay home

Mashable Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
As an increasing number of countries enter lockdown and social distancing conditions to help ease the spread of coronavirus, more and more celebrities have been weighing in on social media.

Some of their messages have been quirky and informative, while others have been amusing. Some have gone down well, others less so.

The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.