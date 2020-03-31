Global  

Houseparty app is offering $1 million bounty to clear hacking claims

Mashable Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Video chat app Houseparty is combating rumors that their service has been hacked, offering $1 million dollars to clear their name. Read more...

News video: Houseparty app is offering $1 million bounty to clear hacking claims

Houseparty app is offering $1 million bounty to clear hacking claims 00:48

 That's a lot of money to prove your name.

