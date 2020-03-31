Houseparty app is offering $1 million bounty to clear hacking claims

Video chat app Houseparty is combating rumors that their service has been hacked, offering $1 million dollars to clear their name. Read more... More about Tech, Mashable Video, Hacking, Money, and Houseparty

