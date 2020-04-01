Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests' information. Again.

Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests' information. Again.

Mashable Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Marriott International has announced a massive data breach that exposed approximately 5.2 million hotel guests' information. No, not that breach. It's a new one this time. 

"At the end of February 2020, we identified that an unexpected amount of guest information may have been accessed using the login credentials of two...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Marriott announces data breach

Marriott announces data breach 00:21

 Marriott announces data breach affecting 5 million people, the hotel chain says affected guests will receive an email.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests information. Again. (Amanda Yeo/Mashable!) https://t.co/E6DaRoEvQ7 6 minutes ago

tomasee

Tomás Loyola Barberis Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests' information. Again. https://t.co/ij5BEPnr3Q via @mashable https://t.co/WJJ9Q8jUn3 11 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests&#039; information. Again. https://t.co/kEuy5tiXoQ https://t.co/xq8OH2xmTy 12 minutes ago

AneesTechno

AneesTech Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests' information. Again. https://t.co/zrDk1duGiw https://t.co/FEoMDG0mbv 13 minutes ago

Dakota33172056

Dakota Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests’ information. Again. https://t.co/t0r3bcUHVD https://t.co/yw6bpWdnlP 17 minutes ago

caroobscura

Caroobscura RT @thedailybeast: Marriott is investigating a cybersecurity breach affecting 5.2 million of its customers, the company said in a statement… 21 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests' information. Again. https://t.co/HsgLqOB9Kh 25 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Marriott #Hacks #MarriottHotels Marriott data breach exposes 5 million guests' information. Again.… https://t.co/u2SrCrsrG8 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.