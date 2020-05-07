Global  

Stephen Colbert tears into Trump's 'death-positive' coronavirus plan

Mashable Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
President Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he planned to wind down the administration's coronavirus task force earned him an immediate and entirely justifiable backlash, including a blast from Stephen Colbert on the Late Show. In response to millions of people screeching "You'll WHAT NOW?" in unison, Trump backflipped on...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says coronavirus task force to shift focus, drawing criticism

Trump says coronavirus task force to shift focus, drawing criticism 02:31

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his White House coronavirus task force would remain in place but with a focus on medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life and perhaps with different advisers. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

