Stephen Colbert tears into Trump's 'death-positive' coronavirus plan
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () President Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he planned to wind down the administration's coronavirus task force earned him an immediate and entirely justifiable backlash, including a blast from Stephen Colbert on the Late Show. In response to millions of people screeching "You'll WHAT NOW?" in unison, Trump backflipped on...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his White House coronavirus task force would remain in place but with a focus on medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life and perhaps with different advisers. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Presidential hissy fits have become just another routine part of American life — but seeing Donald Trump handle a press conference with all the grace and...