Uber introduces AI to make sure its drivers wear face masks

The Next Web Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Uber is making face masks mandatory  — and will use AI to ensure drivers follow the rules. From Monday, every time drivers go online they’ll have to take a selfie, which a computer vision algorithm will scan to check if they’re wearing a mask. Passengers will also have to wear masks — but they won’t need to prove it by taking a selfie. Instead, they’ll confirm they’re wearing a face cover by completing a checklist of safety requirements. [Read: Automated facial recognition breaches GDPR, says EU digital chief] Sachin Kansal, Uber‘s head of driver and safety product, said this is because the company already had…

Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Uber to Require Drivers and Passengers to Wear Masks

Uber to Require Drivers and Passengers to Wear Masks 00:15

 Uber is now requiring its drivers and passengers to wear masks during trips. Drivers will have to upload a selfie wearing a mask before accepting trips and passengers or drivers can cancel trips if they are not wearing one.

