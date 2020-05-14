Uber introduces AI to make sure its drivers wear face masks

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Uber is making face masks mandatory — and will use AI to ensure drivers follow the rules. From Monday, every time drivers go online they’ll have to take a selfie, which a computer vision algorithm will scan to check if they’re wearing a mask. Passengers will also have to wear masks — but they won’t need to prove it by taking a selfie. Instead, they’ll confirm they’re wearing a face cover by completing a checklist of safety requirements. [Read: Automated facial recognition breaches GDPR, says EU digital chief] Sachin Kansal, Uber‘s head of driver and safety product, said this is because the company already had…



