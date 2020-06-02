Reggie Watts and James Corden share an emotional conversation about racism
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () "Who needs my opinion? Why is my voice relevant? There is not one person in the world who woke up this morning and thought, 'I need to know what James Corden thinks about all of this.'"
During Monday night's episode of "The Late Late Show", host James Corden addressed the ongoing protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd. His bandleader, Reggie Watts, was overcome with emotion while speaking about his own experience growing up as a black man in America.