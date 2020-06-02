Global  

Reggie Watts and James Corden share an emotional conversation about racism

Mashable Tuesday, 2 June 2020
"Who needs my opinion? Why is my voice relevant? There is not one person in the world who woke up this morning and thought, 'I need to know what James Corden thinks about all of this.'"

So begins The Late Late Show host James Corden's Monday night monologue, during which he addresses white privilege and the protests sweeping...
News video: James Corden, Reggie Watts Share Emotional Conversation About Racism

James Corden, Reggie Watts Share Emotional Conversation About Racism 03:50

 During Monday night's episode of "The Late Late Show", host James Corden addressed the ongoing protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd. His bandleader, Reggie Watts, was overcome with emotion while speaking about his own experience growing up as a black man in America.

James Corden and Reggie Watts Break Down While Urging People to Speak Out on Racism

James Corden broke down in tears during a heartfelt conversation with his friend and colleague, Reggie Watts. On Monday night, the Late Late Show host addressed...
E! Online

Reggie Watts Breaks Down on ‘The Late Late Show’ Over George Floyd Death, Shares Experience Growing Up With Racism (Video)

Reggie Watts Breaks Down on ‘The Late Late Show’ Over George Floyd Death, Shares Experience Growing Up With Racism (Video)James Corden’s bandleader Reggie Watts broke down in tears on Monday’s “Late Late Show” discussing the current climate in our nation following the death...
The Wrap Also reported by •Extra

