Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elizabeth Warren and her very good dog Bailey joined the Washington D.C. protests

Mashable Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Less than half an hour before the official curfew started in Washington D.C., thousands of protesters were still walking peacefully in the streets of the capital. Among them were Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce Mann, and their dog Bailey.

Dressed in sensible beige shorts, sneakers, and a basic blue face mask, the last...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Missing Dog Enjoys River Float Trip Before Being Reunited with His Owners [Video]

Missing Dog Enjoys River Float Trip Before Being Reunited with His Owners

Occurred on May 8, 2020 / Bucoda, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "While kayaking down a local river, we passed by a dog that needed help. The dog was placed in a kayak and fed. A friend saw a..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:08Published
Opal, the Blind and Deaf Dog Enjoys Plate of Delicious Foods [Video]

Opal, the Blind and Deaf Dog Enjoys Plate of Delicious Foods

Occurred on April 26, 2020 / Spokane Valley, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "Opal is blind and deaf and we decided to show off how normal of a dog Opal is. She takes food so gently and loves to be..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this