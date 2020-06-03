Elizabeth Warren and her very good dog Bailey joined the Washington D.C. protests
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Less than half an hour before the official curfew started in Washington D.C., thousands of protesters were still walking peacefully in the streets of the capital. Among them were Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce Mann, and their dog Bailey.
Dressed in sensible beige shorts, sneakers, and a basic blue face mask, the last...
