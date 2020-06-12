Global  

This AI turns your blurry photos into creepy HD faces

The Next Web Friday, 12 June 2020
Even the best photographers get the occasional blurry snaps. But the mediocre ones like me get them all the damn time. Thankfully, a new AI tool can make even crappy snappers look like Mario Testino. Okay, that’s a slight exaggeration. But it does an impressive job of giving fuzzy portraits a creepy, HD makeover. The tool was developed by Duke University researchers as a new approach to photo correction. It works by searching through AI-generated images of HD faces until it finds ones that look like the input image when compressed to the same size. The photos are created using generative adversarial networks (GANs),…

