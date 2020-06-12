This AI turns your blurry photos into creepy HD faces Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Even the best photographers get the occasional blurry snaps. But the mediocre ones like me get them all the damn time. Thankfully, a new AI tool can make even crappy snappers look like Mario Testino. Okay, that’s a slight exaggeration. But it does an impressive job of giving fuzzy portraits a creepy, HD makeover. The tool was developed by Duke University researchers as a new approach to photo correction. It works by searching through AI-generated images of HD faces until it finds ones that look like the input image when compressed to the same size. The photos are created using generative adversarial networks (GANs),…



