Apple says it won’t change App Store rules for Hey — or anyone else
Friday, 19 June 2020 () After this week’s events, Apple’s App Store is one of the most controversial products in tech. However, the company’s vice president, Phil Schiller, said that it’s not changing the rules for anyone. Let’s back up for a bit and take a look at what happened. First, the European Union opened an anti-trust investigation into App Store rules, after music streaming service Spotify and Rakutan-owned ebook distributor Kobo filed complaints about competition in music streaming and e-books. Then, amid the much-hyped launch of Basecamp’s new email service Hey, Apple rejected updates to its iOS app because it didn’t include the official in-app…
REUTERS/Edgar Su Apple is locked in an escalating standoff with app developers who are upset that Apple takes a commission of up to 30% from all in-app purchases. This week, the creators of a new email..
