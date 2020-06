Non-parody Devin Nunes can't sue Twitter over a parody-cow account Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Devin Nunes is a real human obsessed with a pretend cow who loves to tweet. Sadly for him, as of a Friday ruling, the congressman from California will have to leave Twitter out of his ongoing litigious obsession.



Nunes, a Republican, sued Twitter in March of last year, claiming the social media platform let the parody... 👓 View full article

