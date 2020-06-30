Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guns and ammo stocks surge to eclipse ‘stay-at-home’ darlings

The Next Web Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
‘Stay-at-home’ stocks like Netflix and Zoom thrived in the first half of 2020. But as Black Lives Matter protests swept across the US in June, a very different kind of company surged: guns and ammo stocks. Not only have US-listed guns and ammo stocks outperformed the world’s biggest tech companies this year, but they’ve even eclipsed companies that benefitted most from the world’s transition into remote work and education. [Read: No, THIS is how much $10K worth of dot-com bubble stock is worth today] In fact, when the S&P 500 (SPX) index, a popular benchmark for the wider US market, fell…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices gain on global sentiment, FMCG and auto stocks up [Video]

Equity indices gain on global sentiment, FMCG and auto stocks up

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday on the back of gains in FMCG and auto stocks supported by positive global sentiment. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex moved higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H1B visa ban [Video]

Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H1B visa ban

Equity benchmark indices wobbled through volatile trade during early hours on Tuesday as gains in financial and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in IT stocks. The Trump administration on Monday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc [Video]

Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains but closed over half a per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. The rising tension between India and China besides a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this