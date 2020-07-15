Global  
 

Google invests $4.5B in Jio Platforms for a 7.7% stake

The Next Web Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Google has just invested $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 7.7% stake. Earlier this week, the search giant said it’ll invest $10 billion in India within the next five to seven years. Google’s investment in Jio covers more than 45% of the promised money. After this investment, Reliance Jio has now raised over $20 billion this year by giving up more than 33% in the company. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance, said that with this investment, it’s closing this round of raising money. developing…

