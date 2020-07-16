Global  
 

Greta Thunberg launches open letter demanding world leaders take immediate action on climate crisis

Mashable Thursday, 16 July 2020
Greta Thunberg has launched an open letter signed by thousands of activists and celebrities, and hundreds of scientists demanding global leaders take measurable, immediate action to genuinely tackle the climate crisis.

"The race to safeguard future living conditions for life on Earth as we know it needs to start today," reads...
Video credit: TED - Published
News video: How city mayors are taking action on climate change | Eric Garcetti

How city mayors are taking action on climate change | Eric Garcetti 28:56

 "If you change your city, you're changing the world," says Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles and chair of C40 Cities, a network of the world's megacities committed to tackling the climate crisis. He shares tangible ways Los Angeles and other cities across the globe are promoting economic and social...

UN Report Shows Earth Spiralling Towards Full-Blown Climate Crisis [Video]

UN Report Shows Earth Spiralling Towards Full-Blown Climate Crisis

After having the warmest five years and warmest decade on record, a new report from the World Meteorological Organization shows the planet is likely to heat up by at least 1.8°F above pre-industrial..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:19Published
JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech [Video]

JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech

JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech.The 150 high-profile..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
New species of spider named after Greta Thunberg [Video]

New species of spider named after Greta Thunberg

A newly-discovered species of spider has named 'Thunberga greta' after the teenage climate change activist.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

