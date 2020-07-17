Global  
 

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump coronavirus response as Facebook struggles to contain its own misinformation virus

Mashable Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
No more Mr. Nice Zuck.

During a Facebook Live Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg did not mince words when he criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus. That's a departure from Facebook's usually kowtowing relationship with the president — and Facebook's own struggles to contain and...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Majority Don’t Trust Trump’s Public Messages on COVID-19, Disapproval on Pandemic Response Hits 60%

Majority Don’t Trust Trump’s Public Messages on COVID-19, Disapproval on Pandemic Response Hits 60% 00:55

 There was a time when Americans backed the moves made by President Trump and his administration during the pandemic, around the four month mark, a majority disapprove of Trump’s coronavirus response. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep [Video]

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden

President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published
Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves' [Video]

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'

Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Zuckerberg: White House Virus Response 'Disappointing'

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being critical of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "disappointing" in a new interview.
Newsmax


