Zuckerberg criticizes Trump coronavirus response as Facebook struggles to contain its own misinformation virus Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

No more Mr. Nice Zuck.



During a Facebook Live Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg did not mince words when he criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus. That's a departure from Facebook's usually kowtowing relationship with the president — and Facebook's own struggles to contain and... 👓 View full article

