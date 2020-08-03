Global  
 

The PS4 controller will work with PS5, but not PS5 games

The Next Web Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Well, R.I.P. the PS4 controller… kind of. Sony today revealed in an official PlayStation blog post which PS4 peripherals can still be used with the upcoming PlayStation 5. While some peripherals will carry over, the PS4 controller won’t, at least not when it comes to playing the new games. The company says, in response to the question of whether the DualShock 4 controller will work with PS5 games: “No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.” Read: A eulogy for my deceased…

