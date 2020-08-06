Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Science
Technology
Computer Industry
• Internet •
Automotive
One News Page
>
Internet News
>
Desus and Mero tear apart the very worst moments from that awful Trump interview
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Desus and Mero tear apart the very worst moments from that awful Trump interview
Thursday, 6 August 2020 (
49 minutes ago
)
The now-infamous Trump Axios interview may have been painful to watch, but Desus and Mero certainly had a fun time ripping it to shreds.
In the clip above, the two hosts break down the cringiest moments one by one — from Trump fumbling with his papers ("that's when you come into class with your project all over the place,"
...
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
2 days ago
The Five Wildest Moments From Donald Trump’s Interview with Axios
02:31
President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Jonathan Swan, delivering a wild interview in which he argued about the coronavirus death rate, John Lewis’ legacy and what his presidency has done for America. Here’s the five wildest moments.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Beirut
The Verge
North Korea
Lufthansa
Kanye West
National Basketball Association
Seoul
Coronavirus disease 2019
Google Pixel
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hiroshima
Jake Paul
Ammonium Nitrate
Deutsche Bank
RBI Policy
Brian Austin Green
WORTH WATCHING
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Donald Trump Over Axios Interview | THR News
Trump backtracks on claim that Beirut explosion was attack
UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices
Kanye West officially names running mate