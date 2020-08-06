Desus and Mero tear apart the very worst moments from that awful Trump interview Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The now-infamous Trump Axios interview may have been painful to watch, but Desus and Mero certainly had a fun time ripping it to shreds.



In the clip above, the two hosts break down the cringiest moments one by one — from Trump fumbling with his papers ("that's when you come into class with your project all over the place,"... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 2 days ago The Five Wildest Moments From Donald Trump’s Interview with Axios 02:31 President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Jonathan Swan, delivering a wild interview in which he argued about the coronavirus death rate, John Lewis’ legacy and what his presidency has done for America. Here’s the five wildest moments. You Might Like

Tweets about this