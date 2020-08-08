Death of comedy legend Robin Williams explored in stunning trailer
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Late entertainment legend Robin Williams could not have known his thoughts on cranial anatomy would resonate as strongly as they do today. "The human brain is an extraordinary three-and-a-half pound gland," the icon says in an old interview clip, included in the first trailer for Robin's Wish.
Robin's Wish Movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Vertical Entertainment
Plot synopsis: An intimate portrait of Robin Williams and his invulnerable spirit, Robin's Wish is the story of what really happened..