Netflix's 'The Devil All the Time' trailer bubbles with backwoods horror
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Why is it that the quietest places in the country foster some of the most unsettling stories?
Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson star in Netflix's upcoming film The Devil All the Time, a thriller set in Knockemstiff, Ohio after World War II that pits Holland's character Arvin Russell against a handful of truly terrifying people....
Away - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe...
Ashley Garcia Genius in Love - Official Part 2 Trailer - Netflix - Ashley and the crew are back. This time the relationships, crushes and conflicts are soaring to all new heights. Ashley Garcia: Genius..
Away Season 1 trailer - In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe. They hail from the United..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:43Published
Tweets about this
lisa RT @DEADLINE: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson & Sebastian Stan Star In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’ https://t.co/zoVfryHXDH… 6 seconds ago
ɇ RT @IndieWire: ‘The Devil All the Time’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland Lead Netflix Thriller https://t.co/c3WkgL5K3T https://t.c… 9 seconds ago
TejuSam💞 RT @FilmstoFilms_: First official trailer for Netflix's ‘The Devil All the Time’ https://t.co/JFOw66mpCE 9 seconds ago
Brennan Freemantle RT @BDisgusting: Robert Pattinson. Tom Holland. Bill Skarsgård: Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’ https://t.co/CT0MU… 13 seconds ago
Christian RT @DiscussingFilm: The first trailer for Netflix’s ‘THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME’ has been released!
The film stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattins… 22 seconds ago