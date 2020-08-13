Algorithm downgrades nearly 40% of English exam results, hitting poorer students hardest
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () An algorithm used to determine school-leaving grades in England has downgraded 39% of the results predicted by teachers — with disadvantaged students suffering the biggest drop. Exam regulator Ofqual adopted the system when exams across the country were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, teachers were instructed to submit their predicted grades for each student. The algorithm then moderated their assessments by comparing them to their school‘s historic performance and each pupil’s past results. In total, the algorithm downgraded about 280,000 A-level results, with poorer students more likely to receive lower grades. Ofqual’s figures revealed pupils at fee-paying schools received double the improvement in…
Scotland’s Education Secretary has announced exam results downgraded by acontroversial moderation process will revert to the grades estimated bypupils’ teachers. John Swinney apologised to pupils affected by the loweringof 124,564 results and confirmed marks moderated upwards will not change.
A protest has taken place in Parliament Square after an algorithm was used to determine the grades of A-level students with many losing out on university offers as a result. Report by Czubalam. Like us..