Stephen Colbert rounds up the highs and lows of the Democratic National Convention's first day

Mashable Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
So the Democratic National Convention is now underway, and Stephen Colbert is feeling optimistic.

"This feels like the real beginning of the election — a chance for the American people to do the work that our elected officials failed to do for the past four years, and that's hold Donald Trump accountable," says Colbert in...
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Highlights: Night 1 of the Democratic National Convention

Highlights: Night 1 of the Democratic National Convention 04:02

 For the first time, a major political convention was held virtually instead of before thousands of partisans. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic National Convention was held remotely with convention participants speaking from their hometowns.

Eye On The Day 8/18 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/18

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: a mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night, Dr. Birx says recent COVID-19 spread is less from bars and restaurants, and more..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:17Published
My father trusted Trump, then died of COVID: DNC voter [Video]

My father trusted Trump, then died of COVID: DNC voter

The Democratic National Convention is underway. One voice that has stood out from the speakers is that of Kristen Urquiza, a voter whose father was a supporter of President Donald Trump. She blames the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC [Video]

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:27Published

