Judge rules Apple can block Fortnite but not Epic’s Unreal Engine Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

You know, as much as I love a petty legal pissing contest, I really didn’t want Epic vs Apple to become my thing every morning. But here we are, and at the very least someone sensible has finally come in and given judgement — on part of the case, anyway. Just to recap, this is part of the delightful Epic Games vs Apple (and, to a lesser extent, Google) war, which began when Epic activated a payment option on the mobile Fortnite app which bypassed Apple’s built-in payment system. Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store, then promptly set about blocking Epic’s access to developer tools,…



