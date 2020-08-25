Judge rules Apple can block Fortnite but not Epic’s Unreal Engine
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () You know, as much as I love a petty legal pissing contest, I really didn’t want Epic vs Apple to become my thing every morning. But here we are, and at the very least someone sensible has finally come in and given judgement — on part of the case, anyway. Just to recap, this is part of the delightful Epic Games vs Apple (and, to a lesser extent, Google) war, which began when Epic activated a payment option on the mobile Fortnite app which bypassed Apple’s built-in payment system. Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store, then promptly set about blocking Epic’s access to developer tools,…
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Kyle MacLachlan to discuss his new movi 'Tesla' and damn fine wine; Christian de Looper breaks the latest Fitbit product announcement with the new Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 fitness and smartwatch devices; And singer, songwriter Alec Chambers is on for...