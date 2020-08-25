Global  
 

Judge rules Apple can block Fortnite but not Epic’s Unreal Engine

The Next Web Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Judge rules Apple can block Fortnite but not Epic’s Unreal EngineYou know, as much as I love a petty legal pissing contest, I really didn’t want Epic vs Apple to become my thing every morning. But here we are, and at the very least someone sensible has finally come in and given judgement — on part of the case, anyway. Just to recap, this is part of the delightful Epic Games vs Apple (and, to a lesser extent, Google) war, which began when Epic activated a payment option on the mobile Fortnite app which bypassed Apple’s built-in payment system. Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store, then promptly set about blocking Epic’s access to developer tools,…

