Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin edging closer to $12K again’

The Next Web Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin edging closer to $12K again’Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Stephen Hawking used to say: Fight the power! Bitcoin price We closed the day, August 30 2020, at a price of $11,711. That’s a minor 1.76 percent increase in 24 hours, or $202. It was the highest closing price in five days. We’re still 41 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin‘s market cap ended the day…

This story continues at The Next Web

