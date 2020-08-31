Report: TikTok’s chosen an American buyer, but there could be issues
Monday, 31 August 2020 () A report from CNBC today revealed TikTok‘s allegedly selected a bidder to take over its US, New Zealand, and Australian business — and it’ll reveal who that is very soon. Word is that it’s down to Walmart and Microsoft or Oracle. CNBC reports that TikTok‘s executives could announce the deal as early as September 1. While we don’t yet know who the lucky suitor is, the smart money’s on Walmart and Microsoft — yeah, I didn’t think I’d be saying that about a social media app in 2020 either. The other likely contender is Oracle. Under the terms of President…