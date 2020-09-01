Elon Musk is now richer than Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The fight to become the richest tech overlord is heating up.



Thanks to Tesla's stock price rise following a successful stock split that went live on Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the third richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's count.



Musk is now worth $115.4 billion. Astonishingly, his net worth... 👓 View full article

