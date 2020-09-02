Global  
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign major deal with Netflix

Mashable Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Wondering what's next for Harry and Meghan, everyone's favourite former royals? Well, a major multi-year Netflix deal, it turns out. 

After announcing their intention to part ways with the royal family earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started their own production company and inked a deal with Netflix....
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign deal with Netflix 00:35

 First Netflix had The Crown - but now Netflix staff its staff includes some real royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just signed a multi-year production deal.

