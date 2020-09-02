|
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign major deal with Netflix
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Wondering what's next for Harry and Meghan, everyone's favourite former royals? Well, a major multi-year Netflix deal, it turns out.
After announcing their intention to part ways with the royal family earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started their own production company and inked a deal with Netflix....
