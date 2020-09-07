Global  
 

One of California's out of control fires was sparked by a gender reveal party explosion

Mashable Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
More than 600 firefighters in California's San Bernardino County are still struggling to contain a fire that began on Saturday in El Dorado Ranch Park, near the city of Yuicapa. Over 7,000 acres have been burned and over 3,000 residents evacuated, according to CBS Los Angeles.

And now we know why: yet another gender reveal...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Firefighters battle El Dorado wildfire that was triggered by gender reveal party

Firefighters battle El Dorado wildfire that was triggered by gender reveal party 01:08

 A wildfire named El Dorado Fire broke out at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California, on Saturday morning, September 5. An evacuation order was issued for about 3,000 residents in Oak Glen, San Bernardino County, and some roads are closed. Footage from @mamabee77 and @realandredos shows...

