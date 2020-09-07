One of California's out of control fires was sparked by a gender reveal party explosion
Monday, 7 September 2020 () More than 600 firefighters in California's San Bernardino County are still struggling to contain a fire that began on Saturday in El Dorado Ranch Park, near the city of Yuicapa. Over 7,000 acres have been burned and over 3,000 residents evacuated, according to CBS Los Angeles.
A wildfire named El Dorado Fire broke out at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California, on Saturday morning, September 5.
An evacuation order was issued for about 3,000 residents in Oak Glen, San Bernardino County, and some roads are closed.
