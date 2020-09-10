Global  
 

Tesla crashed and bounced harder than any other tech stock this week

The Next Web Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Tesla crashed and bounced harder than any other tech stock this weekIt’s been a wild week for stocks. At the close of trade on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 10% from its record highs set just a week earlier, a collapse noted by the Wall Street Journal as the index’s quickest 10% drop in history. Electric car incumbent Tesla and iPhone peddler Apple found their share prices hardest hit. At their lowest points on September 8, their stocks respectively traded 31% and 20.5% below their highs on September 2. Chipset makers NVIDIA, KLA, and AMD followed closely — they’d dropped 20%, 18%, and 17% respectively. [Read: Tesla dumped $5B worth of its…

 On Tuesday, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Tesla from the S&P 500. An important shareholder cutting its stake, and its announcement of a $5 billion share sale. Tesla met the criteria to join the S&P 500. But the managers only...

