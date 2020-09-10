Tesla crashed and bounced harder than any other tech stock this week Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

It’s been a wild week for stocks. At the close of trade on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 10% from its record highs set just a week earlier, a collapse noted by the Wall Street Journal as the index’s quickest 10% drop in history. Electric car incumbent Tesla and iPhone peddler Apple found their share prices hardest hit. At their lowest points on September 8, their stocks respectively traded 31% and 20.5% below their highs on September 2. Chipset makers NVIDIA, KLA, and AMD followed closely — they’d dropped 20%, 18%, and 17% respectively. [Read: Tesla dumped $5B worth of its…



