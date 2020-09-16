Facebook announces the Oculus Quest 2, starting at $299
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Facebook announced at today’s Connect AR/VR event that it’s releasing a new VR headset: specifically, an updated version of its Oculus Quest headset called the Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 is, like its predecessor, a standalone headset that can be connected with a PC via the Oculus link cable. It’s smaller and lighter, with redesigned, more ergonomic controllers. The internals are also getting an upgrade with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, 6GB of RAM, and 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, and the headset will support a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a host of accessories, including custom earbuds and…
Oculus
Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset is being released alongside several optional accessories, including two head strap variants,... The Verge Also reported by •Business Insider •TechCrunch •betanews
The Oculus Quest 2 is here. Announced Wednesday at Facebook Connect, it builds upon the untethered appeal of Facebook’s original Oculus Quest, whose freedom of... PC World Also reported by •9to5Toys •The Verge