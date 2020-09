'Bake Off' brought us the biggest laugh of 2020 and we really, really needed that Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It was Freddie Mercury's fondant icing chin that sent me over the edge.



That and David Bowie's cake bust, which looked more like a cross between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ronald McDonald. The first episode of the 11th series of the Great British Bake Off, which aired on Tuesday, sent me into a spiral of uncontrollable... 👓 View full article

