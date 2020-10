You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate



President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks. The US president.. Credit: ODN Duration: 04:19 Published 2 days ago In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom



As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book



The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this