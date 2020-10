James Corden mocks Trump with "Maybe I'm Immune" parody Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Unless you've been away from the internet for the past several years — in which case, I'm jealous — you probably know of James Corden from the Carpool Karaoke sketch on his late night show, where he (fake) drives around LA with A-list musicians. Last night on his show, Corden took the spotlight with a parody of Paul... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ‘Maybe I’m Immune’: James Corden Lampoons Trump Covid Ordeal with Paul McCartney Parody James Corden gave a Grammy-winning performance on Tuesday's The Late Late Show, mocking President Donald Trump's coronavirus response with a parody of Paul...

Mediaite 39 minutes ago





Tweets about this