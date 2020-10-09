Xilinx stock pumps 17% on reports that AMD will buy it for $30B Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Xilinx stock jumped 17% during Friday’s pre-market trade on news that AMD could soon acquire the San Jose-headquartered chip maker for $30 billion. The deal would see AMD posture to truly rival computing giant Intel, and the Wall Street Journal reports it could be finalized as soon as next week after citing sources familiar with the matter. Until now, XLNX had returned just 5% in 2020 (just a touch more than the S&P 500). AMD stock, on the other hand, fell 4% — but it’s still up more than 70% year-to-date. XLNX‘s gains can be attributed to speculation that the reported $30…



