Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here are the best deals on Bluetooth speakers (yes, even after Prime Day)

Mashable Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
*These are the best deals on Bluetooth speakers this week:*

· *OUR TOP PICK: **JBL FLIP 5* — Save $30

· *BEST PORTABLE CHOICE: **Sony SRS-XB12* — Save $20

· *BEST SAVINGS: **Insignia Sonic* — Save $40

--------------------

Prime Day may be over, but the deals are still coming in strong. These...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published
News video: Prime Day is the best time to buy this aesthetically pleasing, smart lamp for your room

Prime Day is the best time to buy this aesthetically pleasing, smart lamp for your room 00:51

 We think we’ve found the perfect bedside lamp. Not only does it have an organic and calming aesthetic, it integrates a wireless charging plate and a high-end bluetooth speaker. Drift off to sleep while listening to any of your favorite nighttime sounds, and for Prime Day on Oct. 13 and 14, catch...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Discover your dog’s ancestry with these doggy DNA tests, on sale for Amazon Prime Day [Video]

Discover your dog’s ancestry with these doggy DNA tests, on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Getting your dog to take a DNA test lets you test for future medical conditions, and find out why they look as cute as they do! Find out why they have spots or a fluffy coat with just a simple cheek..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:52Published
Snag some of the best deals on Stanley Vacuum bottles before Amazon Prime Day is over [Video]

Snag some of the best deals on Stanley Vacuum bottles before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, so take advantage of these massive savings on Stanley Vacuum bottles. If you aren’t an Amazon Prime member yet, it isn’t too late to sign up here: Amazon Prime..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:40Published
Amazon Prime Day is still happening, and there is a great deal on this convenient strainer [Video]

Amazon Prime Day is still happening, and there is a great deal on this convenient strainer

It’s not too late to get savings on great products for your kitchen during Amazon Prime Day. This snap-on strainer clips right on to your pots, pans and even bowls. Buy one here:..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon’s Gold Box has Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbuds from $19.50

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonders Tech (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of DOSS Bluetooth...
9to5Toys

Grab leftover Prime Day deals on AirPods Pro, Roku streamers, and more

 Dealmaster also has new deals on Dell monitors, Bluetooth speakers, and more.
Ars Technica


Tweets about this