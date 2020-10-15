|
Here are the best deals on Bluetooth speakers (yes, even after Prime Day)
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
*These are the best deals on Bluetooth speakers this week:*
· *OUR TOP PICK: **JBL FLIP 5* — Save $30
· *BEST PORTABLE CHOICE: **Sony SRS-XB12* — Save $20
· *BEST SAVINGS: **Insignia Sonic* — Save $40
--------------------
Prime Day may be over, but the deals are still coming in strong. These...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this