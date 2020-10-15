NASA’s robot is about to land on asteroid Bennu to unlock the secrets of life Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A meeting between OSIRIS-REx and Bennu will mark the first NASA mission to collect material from the surface of an asteroid. This mission is also a labor of love for researchers around the globe who invested years of their lives into the historic mission. The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security–Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) arrived at Bennu late in 2018, and has been studying the asteroid ever since. The asteroid containsome of the building blocks of life, making this mission vital in the search for answers to how life began on Earth, and — potentially — other worlds. “OSIRIS-REx spectrometer data show absorptions…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

