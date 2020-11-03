Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This DIY STEM electronics kit is the kids' gift that keeps on giving

Mashable Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Let your kids have fun while learning with the Mand Labs Electronic DIY STEM Kit, on sale for $144.95 as of Nov. 3. 

--------------------

If you want your kids to spend less time in front of screens this holiday season, you're going to have to get creative with your gifts.

One idea: this Mand Labs...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Fun Kit Helps Kids Learn To Sew [Video]

This Fun Kit Helps Kids Learn To Sew

Pass on the love of sewing to the kids in your life.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:51Published