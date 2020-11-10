Global  
 

Stephen Colbert celebrates Biden's win and rebuilding a kinder America

Mashable Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
"Finally, after four years, Americans can exhale," said an ecstatic Stephen Colbert on Monday. "Unless you're near other people, then please don't because of the pandemic."

Colbert broke out the champagne to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's victory over the weekend, denying "president-reject" Donald Trump a second term...
