Apple announces new Mac Mini

Mashable Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Apple did what we expected it to do and announced new Mac hardware at its November 2020 event. Meet the new Mac Mini.

The latest in the Mac Mini line features Apple's new custom-made M1 chip for increased performance. Apple says the new CPU is three times faster than the previous model. The graphics are also six times faster,...
