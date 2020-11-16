What 'The Crown' Season 4 gets wrong about the Troubles in Northern Ireland

A terminally ill British ex-soldier is fighting for recognition after he fought in the Falklands
A terminally ill former British ex-soldier is using his dying years to fight for recognition for the Argentinian men he fought in the Falklands.Edward Denmark, 59, is campaigning for justice for the..
Yellow Rose movie Song - "Square Peg" by Eva Noblezada
Official Music Video for "Square Peg" from Yellow Rose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).
Performed by Eva Noblezada.
ABOUT YELLOW ROSE:
Rose, an undocumented Filipina girl, dreams of one..