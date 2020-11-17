The real history behind all the Charles and Diana drama on 'The Crown'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Emma Corrin Discusses Playing Princess Diana On 'The Crown' Season 4



Season 4 of "The Crown" has officially premiered on Netflix, and star Emma Corrin opened up to GQ Hype about playing the beloved Princess Diana. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:17 Published 5 hours ago Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News



Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin tell The Hollywood Reporter why the Netflix hit will not include Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which enraptured 750 million viewers around the world. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:16 Published 6 hours ago The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana



Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:21 Published 20 hours ago