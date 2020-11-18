Bill Gates was not expecting all the unhinged COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
After warning about the dangers of a pandemic for years, Bill Gates looks like the most prescient man in America. But there was one thing he did not see coming: the conspiracy theories swirling around the coronavirus epidemic, and the fact that he would be at the center of many of them.
While giving an interview at the...
After warning about the dangers of a pandemic for years, Bill Gates looks like the most prescient man in America. But there was one thing he did not see coming: the conspiracy theories swirling around the coronavirus epidemic, and the fact that he would be at the center of many of them.
While giving an interview at the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources