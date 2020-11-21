Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

30 Black Friday deals: Chargers, face masks, cool gadgets, and more

Mashable Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Black Friday deals are already flooding your inbox, and it's not even Black Friday yet. That's the magic of 2020, people. 

As a matter of fact, here are 30 deals on products Mashable Shop shoppers were loving last month, each at a Black Friday-friendly price. (Price are current as of Nov. 21.) Why not get a little shopping...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 03:45

 ((SL Advertiser)) Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday 2020: Police Step Up Ensure Safe Shopping Ahead Of Holiday Season [Video]

Black Friday 2020: Police Step Up Ensure Safe Shopping Ahead Of Holiday Season

With Black Friday around the corner, officials have stepped up to help stores be safe during Black Friday this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published
Find great Black Friday deals on this wireless HyperX gaming headset and mouse [Video]

Find great Black Friday deals on this wireless HyperX gaming headset and mouse

HyperX has a reputation for being the gamers choice. The HyperX wireless gaming headset is perfect for any late-night gaming session, and uses 7.1 surround sound so you can have an advantage in any..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:59Published
Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday [Video]

Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is on November 30 this year. Due to the pandemic, many retailers aren't just doing in-store deals for Black Friday. Macy's, which is struggling amid pandemic shutdowns, is expected to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published